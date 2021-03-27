25 Anthony Mackie Tweets That Should Be Framed

“First day as THE FALCON!!!!!”
However, after doing a deep dive on his Twitter, I realize that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star has actually mastered *the art of tweeting.
Here are some of his best tweets guaranteed to make you smile:
1.
When he shared this excited tweet on his first day as the Falcon, and I could just weep at the nostalgia:
2.
When he showed us what it looks like to fly 16,000 feet in the sky, going 400 mph — like a true badass:
5.
When he spotted a Spider-Man prop and used it as the perfect opportunity to troll Tom Holland:
9.
When he wasn’t afraid to admit that he was his biggest fan:
14.
When he uploaded this super-adorable photo of a “little Falcon” and my heart burst:
15.
When he reminded us all to take care of each other while showing off this wild indoor pool:
16.
When he shared this photo with the late Stan Lee and, BRB, there’s something in my eye:
18.
When he posted this cute selfie with Chris Evans and 19,000 people liked it:
20.
When he posted a close-up of his nipple to support male breast cancer awareness:
21.
When he finally got his Falcon Funko Pop! and was so excited, he couldn’t hide it:
22.
When he ate some chips and thought he gained superpowers IRL:
23.
When he shared this iconic photo with John Boyega, Don Cheadle, and the late Chadwick Boseman from D23:
24.
When he tweeted this selfie with Sebastian and the thirst was real:
25.
And finally, when he sat back and marveled at his life, because life is pretty damn good when you’re the Falcon:
