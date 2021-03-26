Zooey Deschanel Posted An Instagram Of Her Forehead

“Forehead? I don’t know her.”
This is Zooey Deschanel. She’s known for her roles in 500 Days of Summer and New Girl as well as being the “she” in the indie-folk duo, She & Him:
But, I would go as far to say as she’s most known for her signature bangs:
Like, to the point where her bangs have penetrated the zeitgeist:
This novelty has, of course, started the rumor that Zooey Deschenel lives without a forehead:
WELL! EARLIER TODAY, ZOOEY HERSELF PUT HER LACK OF FOREHEAD RUMOR TO BED:
Like, how could something as simple as basic anatomy catch me this off guard??
So, yeah. Zooey Deschanel has a forehead. Whodda thought?
OK, now that we’ve seen this, we can go back to what we know:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!