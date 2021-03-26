Zooey Deschanel Posted An Instagram Of Her Forehead

Bradly Lamb
“Forehead? I don’t know her.”

This is Zooey Deschanel. She’s known for her roles in 500 Days of Summer and New Girl as well as being the “she” in the indie-folk duo, She & Him:


Fox Searchlight / Fox / Merge

But, I would go as far to say as she’s most known for her signature bangs:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Forehead? I don’t know her.

Like, to the point where her bangs have penetrated the zeitgeist:

This novelty has, of course, started the rumor that Zooey Deschenel lives without a forehead:

I spend 50% of my day wondering what the forehead behind Zooey Deschanel's bangs looks like.

I spend 50% of my day wondering what the forehead behind Zooey Deschanel’s bangs looks like.

Like, scientifically, I know she has one, but I’ve never seen Zooey and her forehead in the same room at the same time.

WELL! EARLIER TODAY, ZOOEY HERSELF PUT HER LACK OF FOREHEAD RUMOR TO BED:

Like, how could something as simple as basic anatomy catch me this off guard??

So, yeah. Zooey Deschanel has a forehead. Whodda thought?


Netflix

Again, on a level, we all knew it EXISTED, but seeing it is whole different story.

OK, now that we’ve seen this, we can go back to what we know:

BuzzFeed Daily

