Yemen’s Houthis say launched attacks on Saudi Arabian oil, military sites By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Yemen’s Houthi forces on Friday said they launched attacks on Thursday on Saudi Arabia targeting facilities owned by state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco (SE:) and military sites.
The Iran-aligned group said they launched attacks against King Abdelaziz military base in Dammam and military sites in Najran and Asir. The group also said they targeted Aramco facilities in Ras al-Tanura, Rabigh, Yanbu and Jizan.
