YaYa Mayweather Trolled After Sharing Video of Her Impersonating NBA YoungBoy

People deem her being obsessed with the ‘Valuable Pain’ emcee after she takes to TikTok to post a video of her doing a spot-on impersonation of the rapper, with whom she shares a 2-month-old son named Kentrell Jr.

YaYa Mayweather had some fun time on TikTok. The new mom took to the video-sharing platform to post a video of her doing a spot-on impersonation of her baby daddy NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again), who was arrested earlier this week.

In the said video, the 20-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. could be seen donning a pink jacket in what seemed to be her bedroom. Looking at the camera, YaYa was doing her best to match her lips to the audio of YoungBoy’s infamous anger-fueled rants in which he warned people not to come to his funeral if he doesn’t mess with them.

The video, however, only made people troll YaYa for being “obsessed” with the rapper. “She too rich to be obsessed,” one user wrote in an Instagram comment. “This is embarrassing,” one person noted.

Another user said, “She’s gotta work on her self esteem bruh.” Meanwhile, someone joked, “suffering from Kentrellobsessionphobia,” referring to YoungBoy’s real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

Prior to this, Yaya alluded that she was heartbroken after learning that YoungBoy was taken into custody. “My day has been completely ruined,” the 20-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story, shortly after it’s reported that Youngboy was in federal custody.

She then showed support for the “Outside Today” hitmaker by posting a picture of YB, with whom she shares a 2-month-old son named Kentrell Jr., and wrote in the caption “#FREEKENTRELL.”

The rapper was arrested on Monday, March 22. TMZ reported the LAPD and the FBI attempted to pull over a vehicle that the Baton Rouge native was in due to an outstanding federal warrant for his arrest. The “Valuable Pain” emcee reportedly attempted to flee the scene and when his car was stopped, the 21-year-old star reportedly got out of the car and ran on foot.

That prompted the cops to set up a perimeter and bring in a K-9 to help locate him. It was also reported that a firearm was found in YoungBoy’s car, but it’s unclear whom the weapon belongs to.