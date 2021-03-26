Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox the most valuable MLB franchises

Many consider baseball a “dying sport,” but the latest Major League Baseball valuations suggest otherwise.

According to Forbes, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are the three most valuable MLB franchises in 2021. The Yankees are worth $5.25 billion, while the Dodgers are worth $3.57 billion and the Red Sox $3.47 billion.

Here are the 10 most valuable teams, per Forbes:

New York Yankees: $5.25 billion Los Angeles Dodgers: $3.57 billion Boston Red Sox: $3.47 billion Chicago Cubs: $3.36 billion San Francisco Giants: $3.18 billion New York Mets: $2.45 billion St. Louis Cardinals: $2.25 billion Philadelphia Phillies: $2.05 billion Los Angeles Angels: $2.03 billion Washington Nationals: $1.93 billion

The Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox and Cubs are worth 5% more than they were in 2020. The top five shows no change from the 2020 valuations.

This is the 24th time Forbes has released MLB franchise valuations. The Yankees have been on top every year and join the Dallas Cowboys and New York Knicks as one of the only three North American teams worth at least $5 billion.

The Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox are among the league’s most successful over the last two decades. Boston has won four championships since 2000 (2004, 2007, 2013, 2018). New York has won two titles since that year (2000, 2009) and L.A. won the most recent World Series in 2020 with the potential to win another in 2021. The Dodgers currently have the best odds to repeat as World Series champions at +300, according to BetOnline.ag.