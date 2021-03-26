White House watching China closely on forced labor By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. White House Press Secretary Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Friday criticized China for profiting from human rights abuses and said it was watching the issue of forced labor closely.

“The international community, in our view, should oppose China’s weaponizing of private companies’ dependence on its markets to stifle free expression and inhibit ethical business practices,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about reports China was exerting pressure on companies that had committed to not using products made with forced labor.

“It is something we are watching closely,” she said. “I would expect that (the departments of) State and Commerce will have more to say on this later today.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR