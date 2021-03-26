Which players should be buyout targets for NBA contenders?

After a frenetic final day of trade season, the NBA will now pivot to the less sexy, less impactful transaction period: Buyout Season. Over the next few days and weeks, a number of veterans on expiring contracts with non-playoff teams will agree to buyouts in exchange for their release, allowing them to sign with any team (besides a team that had recently traded said player). Here’s a list of 10 players (along with their potential suitors) you should expect to see as prime buyout targets over the next month of the season: