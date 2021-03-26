What channel is Formula 1 on today? TV schedule, start time for 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix

New year, new grid, same speed.

The Formula 1 season gets underway officially with the Bahrain Grand Prix this Sunday, and the 2021 slate is a fairly comprehensive 23 races, the longest season in F1 history.

Lucky 7s were in the cards last season: Mercedes won its seventh-consecutive constructors championship, while Lewis Hamilton won his seventh world championship, surpassing Michael Schumacher for most wins in Formula 1 history in the process. This year, there’s also a fairly new grid, with eight drivers making their debut for new teams this season.

Here’s what you need to know about the first race of the 2021 F1 season:

What channel is the F1 race on today?

Race: Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain Grand Prix Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021

Sunday, March 28, 2021 TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

The ESPN family of networks will broadcast all 2020 F1 races in the United States using Sky Sports’ feed, with a few races heading to ABC later in the season.

In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2021 F1 races in the U.S.

What time does the F1 race start today?

Date: Sunday, March 28

Sunday, March 28 Start time: 11 a.m.

The 11 a.m. ET start time for Sunday’s race means the Bahrain Grand Prix will start at 7:00 p.m. local time. The on-the-hour start time means lights out will likely take place at 11:10 a.m. ESPN’s pre-race show usually airs in the hour prior to the start of the race.

Below is the complete TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events at the Sakhir Grand Prix. All times are Eastern.

Date Event Time TV channel Friday, March 26 Practice 1 7:30 a.m. ESPNU Friday, March 26 Practice 2 11:00 a.m. ESPNU Saturday, March 27 Practice 3 8:00 a.m. ESPN2 Saturday, March 27 Qualifying 11:00 a.m. ESPN2 Sunday, March 28 Race 11:00 a.m. ESPN2

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN — fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT&T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

For those who do have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2021 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.

Formula 1 schedule 2021

Formula 1 returns in 2021 with a zaftig 23 race schedule, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, and concluding with the costomary Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 12.

The Portuguese Grand Prix returns for its second-consecutive running after a 22-year absence. Also making its debut this year is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking pace on the Jeddah Street Circuit, scheduled for December.

