Wall Street opens higher on recovery hopes By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday’s trading session in New York
(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday as investors bought undervalued energy and bank stocks, betting on what is expected to be the fastest economic growth since 1984.
The rose 61.6 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 32681.07. The rose 7.6 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 3917.12, while the rose 18.3 points, or 0.14%, to 12996.026 at the opening bell.
