Wall Street Opens Higher; Banks Advance on Buyback News; Dow up 150 Pts By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3


By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Friday, led by banking stocks that were bolstered by expectations of share buybacks later in the year after the Federal Reserve said it would lift the current ban. 

By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the was up 148 points, or 0.5%, at 32,768 points, while the was up 0.4% and the was lagging, with a gain of 0.2%.

Late on Thursday, the Federal Reserve had said it will allow banks to resume buybacks and dividends, as long as they pass its annual stress test, which is expected to wrap up by the end of June. Bank of America  (NYSE:) stock rose 1.7% in response, while JPMorgan (NYSE:) stock rose 1.3% and Citigroup (NYSE:) rose 1.1%. 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR