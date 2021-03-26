United Internet AG Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – United Internet AG reported on Friday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

United Internet AG announced earnings per share of €0.22 on revenue of €1.38B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €0.6281 on revenue of €1.41B.

United Internet AG shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 22.20% from its 52 week high of €43.88 set on August 13, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 6.03% from the start of the year.

United Internet AG shares lost 100.00% in pre-market trade following the report.

United Internet AG follows other major Services sector earnings this month

United Internet AG’s report follows an earnings missed by Deutsche Telekom AG on February 26, who reported EPS of €0.3482 on revenue of €27.62B, compared to forecasts EPS of €0.35 on revenue of €27.87B.

Deutsche Post had beat expectations on March 9 with first quarter EPS of €1.08 on revenue of €19.12B, compared to forecast for EPS of €0.8791 on revenue of €18.42B.

