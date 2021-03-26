Uber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc in 2019
(Reuters) – Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20% occupancy on March 29, and provide an option for its staff to return to work on a “voluntary basis”.
The ride-hailing firm had previously announced the extension of its work-from-home policy until Sept. 13.
The employees returning to office shall adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as requirement of face coverings during the initial reopening phase, maintaining safe distance and wipe down areas such as their desks, Uber said in a statement.
The company also said that employees or those with family members who are sick are required to stay at home.
