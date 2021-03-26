U.S. trade chief readies tariffs against six countries over digital taxes

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday said she was maintaining the threat of U.S. tariffs on goods from Austria, Britain, India, Italy, Spain and Turkey in retaliation for their digital services taxes.

In a statement, Tai announced that her office would proceed with steps to impose potential tariffs, including filing public notices and collecting public comments as part of investigations launched originally by the Trump administration into the taxes aimed largely at American internet companies and e-commerce platforms.

The taxes target in-country revenues of digital services platforms, such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon.com.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced the decision despite Democratic President Joe Biden’s renewed commitments to pursue a global agreement on digital services taxes through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Tai also said that the USTR was terminating “Section 301” tariff investigations against Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union and Indonesia because these jurisdictions have not adopted or implemented digital services taxes that were previously under consideration. If they do adopt a digital services tax, USTR said it may open a new tariff probe.