U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.39% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Saturday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 1.39% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 1.66%, and the index climbed 1.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which rose 4.60% or 2.85 points to trade at 64.87 at the close. Meanwhile, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) added 4.08% or 2.06 points to end at 52.57 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.38% or 4.35 points to 132.99 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which fell 0.96% or 3.16 points to trade at 327.39 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 0.94% or 2.32 points to end at 244.87 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was down 0.53% or 0.99 points to 185.92.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Nucor Corp (NYSE:) which rose 8.90% to 79.30, Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 7.45% to settle at 128.64 and KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 6.86% to close at 319.94.

The worst performers were Discovery Communications C Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.55% to 35.96 in late trade, Discovery Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which lost 27.45% to settle at 41.90 and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.31% to 48.23 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 166.53% to 12.660, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 36.33% to settle at 36.55 and Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 31.79% to close at 2.57.

The worst performers were Discovery Communications C Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.55% to 35.96 in late trade, Discovery Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which lost 27.45% to settle at 41.90 and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.31% to 48.23 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Nucor Corp (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 8.90% or 6.48 to 79.30. Shares in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 7.45% or 8.92 to 128.64. Shares in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.08% or 2.06 to 52.57. Shares in Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 166.53% or 7.910 to 12.660.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 4.80% to 18.86 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.36% or 6.20 to $1731.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 3.71% or 2.17 to hit $60.73 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 3.92% or 2.43 to trade at $64.38 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.26% to 1.1794, while USD/JPY rose 0.45% to 109.67.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.718.

