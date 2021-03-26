U.S. consumer spending, income fall in February By Reuters

© Reuters. A woman shops in Chinatown in New York City
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending fell more than expected in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks to middle- and lower-income households faded, though the decline is likely temporary.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, dropped 1.0% last month after rebounding 3.4% in January, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Personal income tumbled 7.1% after surging 10.1% in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending decreasing 0.7% in February and income declining 7.3%.
