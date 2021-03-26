U.S. accuses China of ‘state-led’ social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a “state-led” social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from China’s Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.
“We commend and stand with companies that adhere to U.S. laws and ensure that products we are consuming are not made with forced labor,” State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a regular news briefing.
