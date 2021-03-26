U.N.’s Khashoggi Investigator Describes ‘Brazen’ Saudi Threat

A senior Saudi official made a public threat against a United Nations investigator looking into the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to the investigator, who decried the intimidation and violence she said defenders of human rights faced in carrying out their work.

The United Nations investigator, Agnès Callamard, detailed in a series of posts on Twitter on Friday how a “brazen” threat against her by the Saudi government official “took place in a high level diplomatic setting and it was made public, confirmed by the U.N.”

She said that the threat against her and “far greater daily intimidation and violence stalk all those on the front lines of human rights advocacy,” and called out those employing “bully boy tactics.”

“States must understand that behaving as thugs in New York and Geneva is no more acceptable there than in other countries’ capitals, or in their own hometowns,” she wrote. “Such a demand is essential as we are confronting a world of heightened tensions reminiscent of the Cold War era.”