Trey Songz Caught Getting Cozy With Cydney Christine After Controversial Spitting Video

The ‘Heart Attack’ singer is spotted getting handsy with Lil Bibby’s ex-girlfriend while dining out in Los Angeles, more than a week after a video surfaced of him spitting into two women’s mouths.

AceShowbiz – Trey Songz may have found himself a new girlfriend. The singer sparked dating rumors anew after he was spotted cozying up to a mystery woman, who has since been identified as Cydney Christine.

The “Can’t Help but Wait” hitmaker was caught having a dinner date with Lil Bibby‘s ex-girlfriend in Los Angeles, California earlier this week. In one of the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the alleged lovebirds were seen enjoying their dinner outdoor. Another photo captured him putting his arm around her shoulders while she stood in front of him in what looks like a parking lot.

Trey donned a white hoodie with matching pants. He also wore a cap and black sneakers, while putting on a black face mask for protection. His female companion, meanwhile, sported a black hoodie and leopard print leggings with gray sneakers. She also wore a white face mask as an added precaution, while her dark hair was pulled into a top knot.

It’s unclear how long Trey and Cydney have been seeing each other and if their relationship is exclusive, but she appears to be not bothered by the R&B star’s recent headline-making antics. Earlier this month, the 36-year-old caught the flak after a video surfaced of him spitting into two women’s mouths.

The 13-second clip saw the “Circles” singer going shirtless beneath moody, pink lighting with two women kneeling in front of him. The two women stuck their tongues out and licked each other’s tongues as Trey dripped his saliva into their mouths.

There’s no word on what the video was filmed for, but some guessed that Trey was filming a new music video or another visual project. Still, many thought that his act wasn’t appropriate, while others expressed concern that Trey’s act could possibly contribute to the spread of coronavirus amid the pandemic.

The video arrived five months after Trey himself tested positive for COVID-19. “My grandfather passed away early this year and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID, I do believe it was; so, I’ve always taken it serious,” he told his fans.