Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian Tattoo Fan Theory

This is a case for the FBI.
Now, the tattoo is definitely a reference to the 1993 Tarantino movie True Romance. I know this, for one, because Travis posted a quote from the movie alongside a picture of his tattoo.
However, I have a hypothesis that the tattoo is actually in honor of someone else: Kourtney Kardashian, aka Travis’ new(ish) girlfriend.
EXHIBIT A: Travis shared a photo of a napkin with “You’re so cool” written on it, presumably the inspiration for the tattoo.
You know whose writing that looks an awful look like? Yup, Kourtney’s. Behold, this love note she sent him:
IMHO, they look mighty similar — especially the love hearts.
Kourtney even commented the line right back at him, which, at the very least, implies she’s into the tattoo.
EXHIBIT B: Kourtney shared a series of stills from True Romance back in January. This would have been early into the pair’s relationship, and we all know that watching your beloved’s fave movie is a key part of any courtship.
What’s more, Travis even commented on Kourtney’s post with the line, “You’re so cool” — cementing, at least in my mind, a clear link between the two.
Do you think the tattoo is Kourtney-related? LMK in the comments!
