Trains Collide in Egypt, Killing at Least 32

CAIRO — Two trains collided in southern Egypt on Friday, killing at least 32 people and injuring more than 60 when several passenger cars overturned.

The Egyptian National Railways Authority said “unknown actors” had activated the brakes on one train and another coming from behind crashed into it near the city of Sohag on the Nile.

“The pain that breaks our hearts will only increase our resolve to end such disasters,” President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in a post on his official Twitter page. He promised to “penalize whoever was responsible for this painful accident by negligence, corruption without exception or delay.”

The collision came as Egypt was dealing with a crisis on the Suez Canal, where a cargo ship that ran aground has halted traffic for days on one of the world’s main shipping routes.