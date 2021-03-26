Tina Turner Fell in Love at First Sight With Erwin Bach

Instagram

The ‘River Deep – Mountain High’ hitmaker claims in her documentary that she immediately knew her now-husband was the one when she first laid eyes on him in Germany.

It was love at first sight when Tina Turner first laid eyes on her now-husband, Erwin Bach.

The rock icon met former music executive Erwin in Germany over 30 years ago, and she immediately knew there was something special between them.

Speaking in the new HBO documentary “Tina“, Erwin said, “We met at Cologne (Bonn) Airport – actually it was Dusseldorf Airport, and her manager Roger (Davies) asked me to pick up Tina.”

Picking up the story, Tina explained, “He was (16 years) younger (than me). He was 30 years old at the time and had the prettiest face. I mean, you cannot (describe) it. It was like, insane. (I thought), ‘Where did he come from?’ He was really so good-looking.”

“My heart (was beating fast) and it means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking,” the singer recalled.

“So Roger said to me, ‘Tina, you ride with Erwin,’ and I wanted to go, ‘Yay!’ ”

According to People.com, even though Tina was a superstar, Erwin felt at ease in her company. “We enjoyed the ride. I enjoyed driving the artist, actually a superstar,” he continued. “You’re normally a little nervous, but I wasn’t nervous either. I was just doing the job.”

The couple eventually married in 2013.

It was Tina’s second union, following her marriage to singer and collaborator Ike Turner, which lasted from 1962 until 1978, but due to the abuse she suffered during the relationship, the rocker considers Bach to be her first and only husband.

“It (wedding to Bach) was the first time that I got married, as far as I was concerned,” she shares in the documentary.

“When Ike asked me to marry him, I knew it was for a reason. But I had to say yes… or it was gonna be a fight. And so then, when we drove to marry, that wasn’t my idea of my wedding.”