Home Entertainment Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce

Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage.

Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star.

“The presidential pardon we were all waiting for never came and our hopes were dashed. I remain in support of Joe and want to be there for him,” he said in a post.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us,” he added in a follow-up post.

Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

RELATED ARTICLES

©