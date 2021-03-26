The World Is Bigger So Stop Being So Small

WENN

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress urges people to give space for discussions because it’s unfair to wipe out someone just over one comment or misunderstanding.

AceShowbiz –

Sharon Stone has slammed cancel culture, calling it the “stupidest thing” she’s ever seen happen.

The “Basic Instinct” star has hit out at the trend for ostracising someone over one remark and thinks it has led to people being “afraid to have real conversations” in case others don’t agree with their opinions, instead of taking the chance for “everyone to learn.”

Speaking to Jenny Hutt on her SiriusXM show “Just Jenny“, she said, “I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen.”

“I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it’s offensive to you, it’s a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other.”

The 63-year-old insisted it’s important to give space for discussions because everyone has a different background that shapes their ideas and believes.

Sharon continued, “We all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and have had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, different everything.”

“(We should) give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding.”

The “Casino” actress urged people to “grow up,” “grow some empathy,” and take the bigger picture into account.

She said, “Stop being so small. The world is bigger.”

“People have done so much more than one sentence.”

In 2001, Sharon suffered a stroke and she recently claimed she lost her “radiance” during her seven-year recovery period.

She said, “My radiance went away. It isn’t so much your beauty as your radiance. It’s a radiance and a magnetism and a presence …”

“It comes from health and well-being and youth. It comes from confidence too. And when you are in this business that we’re in, they start telling you that you don’t have it anymore and you start believing it.”