The ‘NBA players with four championships’ quiz

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone. If you’re in need of a recap of the day’s transactions, you can check that out here.

The biggest NBA news of the day, however, may have gotten lost in all the deadline hoopla. Late Thursday, it was announced that LeBron James would miss the next four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain. LeBron has already missed on week of action, so given that timeline, Lakers fans can expect to see him back on the court some time near the end of April, at the earliest. As it stands right now, L.A. is in fourth place in the Western Conference, but are just four games up on the teams who are currently slated to play in the Play-in Tournament. It’s difficult to imagine the Lakers falling out of the postseason altogether, but for a team whose goal is ‘Championship or bust’, having to play in a qualifying tourney where one loss can send a lower seed home is certainly less than ideal.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. By winning his fourth NBA Championship last season, LeBron James joined an exclusive fraternity. In NBA history, only 40 players have won four or more NBA championships over the course of their careers. So with that in mind, how many of the 40 can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!