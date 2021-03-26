Taylor Swift Reintroduces “Fearless” With “You All Over Me (From The Vault)”

Last month, Taylor revealed her rerecorded version of Fearless — aptly subtitled (Taylor’s Version) — was set to be released on April 9.
The album will contain rerecorded versions of Fearless and its deluxe edition’s 19 original tracks, plus “Today Was A Fairytale” from the Valentine’s Day soundtrack. But, Taylor revealed in her announcement, it would also include six previously unreleased songs written in the years she was working on Fearless.
“One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” Taylor said in her post about the song’s release.
She revealed she had invited country star Maren Morris to perform backing vocals on the track, and it had been produced by her Folklore and Evermore collaborator, The National’s Aaron Dessner.