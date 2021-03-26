Taylor Swift Reintroduces “Fearless” With “You All Over Me (From The Vault)”

Last month, Taylor revealed her rerecorded version of Fearless — aptly subtitled (Taylor’s Version) — was set to be released on April 9.

The album will contain rerecorded versions of Fearless and its deluxe edition’s 19 original tracks, plus “Today Was A Fairytale” from the Valentine’s Day soundtrack. But, Taylor revealed in her announcement, it would also include six previously unreleased songs written in the years she was working on Fearless.