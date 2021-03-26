Taylor Swift Debuts Unreleased-Song ‘You All Over Me’ Ft. Maren Morris in Full





The first song to be shared from the Grammy-winning artist’s ‘From the Vault’ series is produced by Aaron Dessner and will be included on ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’.

AceShowbiz –

Taylor Swift has treated her fans to yet another never-before-heard track. The 31-year-old premiered her previously-unreleased song titled “You All Over Me” on midnight Friday, March 26 along with its lyric video.

“You All Over Me” features backing vocals by Maren Morris and is produced by the National‘s Aaron Dessner, who who collaborated with Taylor on her Grammy winning 2020 “Folklore” album and the follow-up “Evermore”. It’s co-written by Scooter Carusoe.

The song is the first to be released from her “From the Vault” series that will be included on “Fearless (Taylor Version)”, the revamp of her second studio album. The track was recorded for the 2008 project, but it didn’t make the cut.





Taylor announced the song on Wednesday. Making use of Twitter, the “Love Story” hitmaker shared snaps of herself and Maren. Along with the photos, she wrote, “HI. I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault’ song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called ‘You All Over Me’ (‘From The Vault’).”

“One thing I’ve been loving about these ‘From the Vault’ songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” she went on sharing. “I’m really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!!” She then ended with, “Can’t wait for you to hear it [love]”

“Fearless (Taylor Version)” is due out on April 9. She previously released a re-recorded version of “Love Story”, the lead single off the album, which she released last month. She also released the “Elvira Remix” of the song.

Taylor has opted to re-record a number of tracks from her back catalogue in an attempt to regain control of her work after Scooter Braun bought and later re-sold master recordings of her first six studio albums.