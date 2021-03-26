Sydney man stabbed in the back on street after midnight

Police are on the hunt for a man after another man was stabbed in the back in Sydney’s northwest overnight.

At 12.40am, a 51-year-old resident of Ponsford Avenue, Rouse Hill, saw an unknown man sitting in his car.

The man attempted to make contact with the man in the car, who then attempted to run away on foot.

The 51-year-old man drove his car to search for the other man, later finding him with two other men on a nearby street. When he got out of the car, a fight broke out and he was stabbed in the back four times

The three men ran up Mailey Circuit and the 51-year-old was able to drive himself home, where he called emergency services.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.