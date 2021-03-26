Suez Canal blockage adds strain to global supply chains

Article content

SINGAPORE — A stuck container vessel in the Suez Canal, which has blocked the flow of goods through the narrow channel, will add strain to global supply chains already stretched by rebounding economic activity and tight shipping container supplies, analysts said on Friday. The 400-meters long Ever Given container vessel has been stuck in the canal since Tuesday, suspending traffic of containers transporting goods, parts and equipment through the shortest sea link between Europe and Asia.

The blockage comes as shipments have already been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in demand for goods.

Efforts are under way to free the vessel, although salvage experts warn the process may take weeks.

Roughly 30% of global container traffic flows through the canal annually. The severed trade route could affect about 10%-15% of world container throughput while the blockage persists, analysts from Moody’s Investors Service said.

“Very high consumer and industrial demand, a global shortage of container capacity and low service reliability from global container shipping companies… has made supply chains highly vulnerable to even the smallest of external shocks,” they said in a note on Friday.