Streaming platforms must be accountable for their content, India says, amid Netflix censorship row

Over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime will have to be “responsible and accountable” for their content, India’s technology minister has said, as the country tightens its grip on video streaming services.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, while defending a new law that requires platforms to take down content flagged by authorities, said on Thursday that if companies had creative right, others had the right to grievance.

His comments came amidst a spike in complaints against shows.  

“India is tolerant and will remain tolerant,” Mr Prasad said. “But the limits of tolerance and standards of tolerance should not be judged on the creating freedom or abuse of a particular producer of an OTT platform,” he said.

The government in February announced sweeping regulations for OTT platforms as well as social media firms such as Facebook and Twitter, entitled “Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code,” requiring them to set up a complaint redressal system, appoint a new executive in the country to coordinate with law enforcement, and remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours. 

Under the new law, the regulation mechanism for OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and others, will be divided into three levels. It will begin with self-regulation by the content platform and end with a government-appointed panel headed by a ministry official. It will also require them to self-classify their content into five categories based on age suitability.

