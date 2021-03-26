Stock-to-flow creator doesn’t think Bitcoin’s bull market is done By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Stock-to-flow creator doesn’t think Bitcoin’s bull market is done

Bitcoin’s price seems to have stalled below $60,000 after attaining new all-time highs earlier in March. PlanB, a crypto analyst active on Twitter, thinks (BTC) may still have a lot of room to gallup however.

“IMO we are only ~4 months into the bull market and nowhere near the end of it,” PlanB tweeted on Friday. “Bitcoin is just getting started,” he added, showing Bitcoin’s current path on one of his Stock-to-Flow charts. Multiple Stock-to-Flow models exist for Bitcoin which show Bitcoin’s price path in line with its halving events and supply over time.