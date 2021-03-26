Sterling strengthens, helped by UK vaccine rollout and better retail sales

Article content

LONDON — The pound strengthened against both the dollar and euro on Friday, even after European leaders stepped up warnings about limiting vaccine exports, as market participants were generally upbeat about Britain’s vaccine rollout and economic outlook.

After a meeting of European leaders on Thursday, EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that AstraZeneca cannot export any more COVID-19 vaccines from Europe until it fulfills its contracts with the EU.

Sterling’s gains versus the euro this year have been largely due to Britain’s faster vaccine rollout, relative to Europe, analysts say, meaning that the EU-UK vaccine row could impact euro-sterling.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the EU aims to achieve a “win-win” situation with Britain over vaccine supplies, and a UK minister said on Friday that Britain had sufficient supplies to vaccinate all adults by the end of July.

Brussels and London sought to cool tension on Wednesday, declaring they were working “to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens.”

At 0848 GMT, sterling was up 0.2% against the euro, at 85.53 pence per euro. It was on track for a 0.4% gain against the euro for the week as a whole.