Stellantis, Nissan, Nio cut more production due to chip shortage

WASHINGTON — Stellantis NV and Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio became the latest carmakers to announce new production cuts as a result of a global semiconductor chip shortage.

Stellantis said on Friday it will temporarily halt production at five North American plants next week because of the global microchip shortage: two assembly plants in Canada, one in Mexico and two in the United States. The production halts will start next week through early to mid-April.

The plants affected are the company’s Toluca, Mexico facility, where it produces the Jeep Compass; Windsor Assembly in Ontario where it builds Chrysler Pacifica minivans; a plant in Illinois that builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV; a Michigan plant that builds the Ram 1500 Classic pickup and another Ontario plant that builds the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger.

Stellantis did not specify how long the shutdowns would last, but a union local in Windsor said the minivan plant would halt production for four weeks starting on Monday.

Nissan Motor Co said Friday it will halt production for two days starting April 1 at its Smyrna Vehicle and Canton Vehicle Assembly Plants and Mexico Aguascalientes plant. Normal production will resume April 6.