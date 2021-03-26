Sofia Richie Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Man After Dinner Date

Instagram

Prior to having a romantic date in West Hollywood, the 22-year-old model daughter of Lionel Richie was spotted having dinner with the same man back in February.

AceShowbiz –

Sofia Richie appears to have no problem moving on from one man to another following her split from Scott Disick. The 22-year-old model seems to be getting close with someone new, a third man she was spotted with in less than a year.

The blonde beauty was spotted on a date with a mystery man on Wednesday night, March 24 in West Hollywood, California. The pair were reportedly having a romantic dinner before they were caught holding hands as they were heading to their car.

Sofia looked chic in a long black leather trench jacket, which she left unbuttoned, underneath a cream-colored top and dark pants. She also wore dark pants, while carrying a handbag. Her blonde hair was pulled up in a topknot.

Her male companion, meanwhile, wore jeans and a blue zip front jacket. While Sofia sported a white face mask for protection, her rumored new flame didn’t bother to do so as he went maskless.

That wasn’t the first time Sofia was spotted with the mystery man, though. Earlier this month, she was spotted with the same man while dining at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif.

Prior to this, Sofia was romantically linked to Matthew Morton after they were spotted on a date in October 2020. The two were snapped passionately kissing while being seated on the patio of the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills.

However, their relationship apparently ended in December of the year. “Sofia and Matt are still on speaking terms but they haven’t gone on an actual date since [November],” a source explained at the time. “Nothing specific that went wrong. Sofia just really wasn’t ready to get into a relationship and things kind of just fizzled out.”

Later on, Sofia moved on by dating Gil Ofer, the son of Israeli billionaire businessman Idan Ofer. The shipping heir was spotted planting a kiss on the daughter of Lionel Richie while they spent time at the luxurious Faena Hotel in Miami Beach back in February. It’s unknown how long the relationship lasted, but it seems that they’re no longer together now as she has been seen with another guy.