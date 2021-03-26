Sharon Stone Urges Christian Bale’s Trolls to ‘Grow Up’ for Criticizing His Famous Outburst

WENN/Avalon/Frederic Kern

Coming to ‘The Dark Knight’ star’s defense, the ‘Basic Instinct’ actress thinks ‘a lot of people’ do not understand what it takes for actors to do their jobs.

AceShowbiz –

Sharon Stone has jumped into Christian Bale‘s defense following backlash over his past outburst. When recalling the incident on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“, the “Basic Instinct” actress urged critics of “The Dark Knight” star to “grow up.”

The 63-year-old spoke on Stephen Colbert‘s talk show to promote her memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice”. When asked whether she weighed in on any on-set outbursts in her book, she replied, “Probably. I would not say so much for myself, but I can certainly say that I see that with such brilliant actors, like maybe Christian Bale, who completely transforms himself into someone else.”

“Whether he’s playing George Bush or whether he’s playing an anorexic or whether he’s playing an O.C.D. stockbroker, he becomes a different person,” she continued. “People want to get up in his business while he’s trying to completely transform into another person. And then he’s like, ‘Get away from me!’ And then they want to criticize him for not being available to them. I find that a little bit, you know, maybe they should just grow up.”

Sharon was addressing Christian’s infamous meltdown while on the set of “Terminator: Salvation“. In 2009, a video of him shouting at a lighting person on the movie set emerged. He was heard threatening to beat up the crew for changing a lighting rig at the wrong moment, causing him to be distracted from his scene. Although he has apologized for the outburst, people still labelled him as a difficult actor to work with.

Public meltdown aside, Sharon made use of her interview with Stephen to unveil some best advice she has received throughout her acting career. “Paul Verhoeven told me that my talent was like an angel that would fly through me and that I needed to get out of its way,” she recalled. “And I think that that was very good advice.”





“And [Martin] Scorsese very much was also,” the Golden Globe Award-Winning actress added. “They were willing to tell me about their own lives, and they were willing to create a space with me where they would lean in and sometimes put their forehead on my forehead, both of them, and just hold the space around me so that I would have a space to be.”