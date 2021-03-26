Sharon Osbourne Leaves ‘The Talk’ After Racism Scandal

CBS/Cliff Lipson

The news of her departure arrives two weeks after the 68-year-old British was involved in a heated argument with black co-host Sheryl Underwood as the former was confronted over her support to Piers Morgan.

Sharon Osbourne is leaving “The Talk“. The news of her departure was announced by CBS in a statement which was released on Friday, March 26, two weeks after the 68-year-old British was involved in a heated argument about race with black co-host Sheryl Underwood.

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave ‘The Talk’. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” the statement read. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Through the statement, CBS also addressed Sharon’s claims that she was “blindsided” by producers. The wife of Ozzy Osbourne previously shared that they gave other co-hosts cue cards of questions in which they confronted Sharon for defending pal Piers Morgan who claimed that he didn’t believe Meghan Markle‘s revelations in her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Shutting down Sharon’s claims, the statement continued, “We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.” It added, “At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers,” the statement concluded.

Sharon has been under fire after she defended Piers in a tweet. “I am with you. I stand by you,” she wrote at the time. “People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

Her decision to support Piers, who declared he didn’t believe anything the Duchess had said, including accusing members of the royal family of racism, was then brought into the topic in an episode of the popular talk show as Sheryl asked her what she would say to people who felt it was racist to defend a person making such comments.

To the question, Sharon replied, “For me, at 68 years of age to have to turn around and say ‘I ain’t racist’ – what’s it got to do with me? How could I be racist about anybody? How could I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?”

“I will ask you again, Sheryl, I was asking you during the break and I’m asking you again. And don’t try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me,” Sharon responded. “This is the situation: you tell me where you have heard him say – educate me. Tell me when you have heard him say racist things. Educate me. Tell me.”