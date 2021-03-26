Seth Rogen Plays Down Report Emma Watson Stormed Off ‘This Is the End’ Set

Columbia Pictures

The ‘Knocked Up’ actor says the ‘Harry Potter’ actress still returned to the movie set the next day, adding that ‘it was not some terrible ending to our relationship.’

Seth Rogen has clarified a long-standing rumour that Emma Watson “stormed off” the set of “This Is the End“, insisting “it was not some terrible ending to our relationship.”

Rogen and the “Harry Potter” actress starred in the 2013 film alongside James Franco and Danny McBride all playing heightened versions of themselves who experience the apocalypse at a Hollywood party.

But during production, an extra on the film alleged on blogging site Tumblr that Watson had walked off the set due to her discomfort over a scene that takes place towards the end of the movie.

The scene featured McBride embracing cannibalism and Channing Tatum dressed as a mask-wearing gimp, playing his prisoner on a leash.

In an interview with British GQ, when he was asked whether the rumour that Watson “stormed off” the set was true, he responded, “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was.”

He continued, “It was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

Rogen also told the publication that Watson’s instincts about the scene were correct, and that the finished cut of the scene was a much more toned down version than the one she had seen on set.

“She was probably right,” he said. “It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”