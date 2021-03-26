Sebastian Stan Waits for Mark Hamill’s Call to Play Luke Skywalker in Future ‘Star Wars’ Film

WENN/Lucasfilm/Instar

The ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ actor responds to rumors that he will be playing a young Luke Skywalker in an upcoming film during an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’.

AceShowbiz –

Sebastian Stan has addressed speculation that he will be taking the mantle to be the new Luke Skywalker. The MCU actor has been fan favorite to play a younger version of the Jedi Master in a future “Star Wars” film and he has now revealed one condition for him to play the character made famous by Mark Hamill.

Appearing on “Good Morning America” to promote his new series on Disney+, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier“, the Bucky Barnes depicter was asked by host Robin Roberts (II) if there’s truth to the rumors. The 38-year-old actor then replied that he would only play Luke Skywalker if Hamill gives his blessing.

Roberts then pointed out that Hamill has in the past jokingly endorsed Stan as his successor. Waiting for a firmer confirmation, Stan responded, “Yeah, well… If Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, I’ll believe it. Until then, I won’t believe anything.”

Rumors of Stan possibly replacing Hamill to play a young Luke Skywalker in a future “Star Wars” film have been going round on the Internet for years. Fans are particularly obsessed with the “Avengers: Endgame” star’s likeness to the 69-year-old actor, with Hamill himself responding by joking that he’s Stan’s father. “Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say ‘Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!’ (even though, in fact, I am),” he tweeted.

While Stan was a bit coy when addressing the rumors on “GMA”, he has in the past expressed his desire to take on the role. “I just want to say here that anytime anyone would like to call me and ask me about Luke Skywalker I’d be very happy [to play him],” he said back in November 2017.