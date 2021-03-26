Seattle Sounders unveil psychedelic Jimi Hendrix-themed kit

The Seattle Sounders have unveiled a new kit for the upcoming season that celebrates a rock god as it honors one of the city’s most revered native sons, and it’s sure to be a hit with the Major League Soccer club’s passionate fan base.

The Sounders this week showcased the MLS team’s new away kit that honors the revered and legendary Seattle-born Jimi Hendrix.

Sounders star Nicolas Lodeiro, among other players, modeled the new Adidas uniform, which is officially named “The Jimi Hendrix Kit.” The MLS club debuted the new kit with a fitting display of fanfare on its various social media channels.