Scarlett Johansson on Having Opinions About Controversial Things: I Can Be Impatient

Having landed in hot water for defending her roles in ‘Ghost in the Shell’ and Woody Allen movies, ‘The Avengers’ actress realizes she doesn’t always need to comment about casting controversies.

Scarlett Johansson has owned up to her past missteps, accepting her opinions have landed her in hot water time and time again.

The actress has found herself in one controversy after another thanks to her defence of her roles in films like “Ghost in the Shell” and two Woody Allen movies, and now she accepts she was a little misguided to take aim at her critics.

Scarlett tells U.K. publication The Gentlewoman, “I’m going to have opinions about things, because that’s just who I am.”

“I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they’re wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing. To have the experience of, ‘Wow, I was really off mark there’, or, ‘I wasn’t looking at the big picture’, or ‘I was inconsiderate…’ I’m also a person.”

“I can be re-active. I can be impatient. That doesn’t mix that great with self-awareness.”

“The Avengers” star didn’t react well to criticism of her support for Woody Allen after he was accused of molesting his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, and she also hit a bump in the road as she tried to defend her casting in “Ghost in the Shell”, following claims the role was written for an Asian.

But Johansson insists all that might be behind her now, because she has come to realise she doesn’t always need to comment about her film roles or casting controversies.

“The idea that you’re obligated to [speak out] because you’re in the public eye is unfair,” she said. “You didn’t choose to be a politician, you’re an actor. Your job is to reflect our experience to ourselves; your job is to be a mirror for an audience, to be able to have an empathetic experience through art. That is what your job is… The other stuff is not my job.”