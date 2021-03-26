Scam text impersonating Australia Post asks recipient to pay postage fee

A scam text message claiming to be from Australia Post is circulating ask people for money in order for their parcel to be released.

The message sends the recipient a link saying their package is at a distribution centre and confirmation is needed.

The page at the link is made to resemble the Australia Post website, with fake hyperlinks and a logo.

A scam impersonating Australia Post is circulating, asking people to pay for shipping. (Nine.com.au/Freya Noble)

The scam then asks the recipient to pay a small fee for postage to prevent the package being returned to the sender.

According to ScamWatch, once credit card details have been entered, they can be used to make fake charges of a larger amount.

“Scammers send emails or text messages pretending to be Australia Post (or another parcel delivery service) claiming you have an undeliverable package,” a spokesperson from the ACCC told nine.com.au.

“The message may include your name or other personal details and include legitimate-looking company information, complete with fake logos.

“Scammers ask you to pay a small fee ($2 or $3) to have the parcel delivered and make fraudulent charges on your credit card.”

So far in 2021 ScamWatch has received 263 reports of scams impersonating Australia Post. (Louise Kennerley)

ScamWatch said if you receive a message you’re unsure about, contact the business or delivery company directly.

“Australia Post will never contact you out of the blue to request payment,” the spokesperson said.

“If you receive an email or text message about an undeliverable package, don’t open any attachments or download files – just delete it.”

