Sammy Watkins to join Ravens on one-year, $6M deal

Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins had to agree to a “prove it” deal, but the Baltimore Ravens finally landed a reliable target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Watkins has agreed to join the Ravens on a one-year contract worth $6 million with $5 million guaranteed. Pro Football Focus previously predicted the 27-year-old could sign a three-year deal worth up to $30 million with $21 million total guaranteed and $16.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Watkins recorded 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns across 10 games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season and missed time with hamstring and calf injuries. He’s never made a Pro Bowl despite flashing that level of talent on and off during his injury-filled career that began when the Buffalo Bills drafted him in 2014, and the fact that the salary cap has dipped nearly $16 million from the previous campaign likely didn’t help his cause on the open market.

“Watkins’ 64.4 overall grade in 2020 is the lowest of his career,” PFF added.

The Ravens, meanwhile, missed out on T.Y. Hilton and JuJu Smith-Schuster, among others, over the first week-and-a-half of free agency and may have feared top-tier targets didn’t want to play for such a run-heavy offense.