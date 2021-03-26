Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday, according to Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com.

Lattimore was reportedly arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail but has not been formally charged.

Police records say Cleveland’s gang investigators arrested Lattimore around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Three other men were also arrested by the gang unit at the same time.

Lattimore grew up in Cleveland and played college football at Ohio St. before being selected by the Saints 11th overall in the 2017 draft. The 24-year-old had a solid 2020 campaign, recording two interceptions and 62 tackles. In his four seasons with the Saints, he is a three-time Pro Bowler and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Lattimore is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2021 and will be looking for a contract extension in the coming months.