‘RHOA’ Star LaToya Ali Hits Back at Falynn Guobadia for Accusing Her of Faking-Sick to Skip Reunion

The tension between LaToya Ali and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Falynn Guobadia is just growing day by day. After getting into a fight that almost got physical in a recent episode of the Bravo reality show, the two got into an online spat with Falynn accusing LaToya of pretending to be sick in order to avoid filming reunion special.

LaToya first hinted that she was feeling unfit in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 24. She posted a picture of her lounging in a sofa while wearing pajamas and a long fleece jacket. LaToya, who completed her look with a pair of adorable tiger slippers, was seen pouting. “I’m sick,” so she wrote in the caption.

Falynn then posted on Twitter a shady tweet that seemingly was directed at LaToya. “You can stop playing sick, girl. I won’t be there,” so Falynn wrote, alluding that they won’t face each other at the reunion.

LaToya apparently caught wind of the shade and quickly fired back at Falynn. “Hubby kicked her out the empire and can’t afford a flight,” she mocked Falynn before challenging her to “meet me at the Reunion.”

In a separate post, LaToya further taunted Falynn by writing, “And bring the golf club.” That was clearly a reference to their fight in the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in which Falynn grabbed a golf club and was about to go to LaToya before being held back by staff and fellow co-stars.

LaToya Ali hit back at Falynn Guobadia on Twitter.

In the episode, LaToya started to get on Falynn’s nerves as she started demanding that Falynn mixed her a drink instead of mixing it for herself like everyone else did. The last straw was when she gave Falynn a backhanded compliment about her house and husband. LaToya mentioned about Falynn having a 65-year-old husband, while actually Simon is 56 years old. At one point, Falynn was ready to go at LaToya with a golf stick before Kandi Burruss and others stopped her.