Report: Andre Drummond narrows list to five different teams

The Cavaliers tried to trade Drummond prior to Thursday’s deadline but were unsuccessful. The 27-year-old hasn’t played since Feb. 12 after Cleveland acquired Jarrett Allen from the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden trade.

Drummond was traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Cavaliers in February 2020 for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a second-round pick. In 25 games this season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 47.4% from the field.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Lakers are the favorite to land Drummond.