Red Sox’s Rodriguez scratched from Opening Day start

Eduardo Rodriguez will not take the mound for Opening Day at Fenway Park on Thursday.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday that Rodriguez has been scratched from the start because of “dead arm,” according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith.
Rodriguez could avoid a trip to the injured list. The next step is for him to throw a bullpen session and see how it goes from there.
Nathan Eovaldi will now be the Opening Day starter for the second consecutive season. He started Opening Day during the pandemic-shortened campaign, helping lift the Red Sox to a 13-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The 31-year-old struck out four batters in six innings.