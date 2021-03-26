RB Aaron Jones: Packers have ‘unfinished business’

The Green Bay Packers didn’t need to use the franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones, as the 2020 Pro Bowl ball-carrier agreed to remain with the club that drafted him back in 2017 via a new four-year contract that could be worth up to $48 million.

Per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ website, Jones referenced the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January’s NFC Championship Game when speaking about why he re-upped with Green Bay.

“I feel like this is a perfect fit for me,” Jones explained. “I’ve been in this offense. I know what comes with it. I know my teammates here, and we feel like we have unfinished business.”

The Packers nearly completed a fourth-quarter comeback at Lambeau Field on Jan. 24 but were ultimately left watching at home as the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV. Jones suggested he’s the type of talent that could push Green Bay back to the mountaintop by this time next year.

“I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface to enter the prime yet,” he said. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot of growing to do, and I think it’s going to be scary for a lot of people and just continue to grind and work and I’ll be right where I want to be.”

