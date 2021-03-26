Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer Larry McMurtry Dies at 84

YouTube/Dallas Museum of Art

Tributes are pouring in for the award-winning author who grabbed an Oscar for co-writing ‘Brokeback Mountain’ as he recently passed away at the age of 84.

Oscar and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Larry McMurtry has died, aged 84.

The novelist passed away on Thursday (25Mar21), family spokeswoman Amanda Lundberg confirmed in a New York Times obituary, published on Friday.

McMurtry was a prolific writer during his decades-long career, and was best known for 1966’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Last Picture Show“, 1975 release “Terms of Endearment“, and 1985 book “Lonesome Dove“, which were all adapted for the screen.

He also helped to turn Annie Proulx‘s gay love story “Brokeback Mountain” into a hit movie, earning McMurtry and his collaborator, Diana Ossana, the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2006.

His other screen credits included the Emmy-nominated 1988 miniseries “The Murder of Mary Phagan“, and TV projects “Montana“, “Memphis“, and “Johnson County War“.

McMurtry’s last credit came last year (20), when he reunited with Ossana to co-write Mark Wahlberg movie “Good Joe Bell“.

In the wake of his passing, fellow author Stephen King wrote a tribute on Twitter, “Larry McMurtry was a great storyteller. I learned from him, which was important. I was entertained by him, which was ALL important. RIP, cowboy. Horseman, pass by.”

Another bestselling writer Don Winslow penned, “No tweet can express or explain how much I loved Larry McMurtry’s writing. I’m really crushed by his passing. Rest in Power Larry McMurtry. Legend.”

He added, “Larry McMurtry was one of my heroes. From Horseman, Pass By – which became Hud – to All My Friends Are Going To Be Strangers to the incomparable Last Picture Show, Lonesome Dove and so many others, his books are American treasures. I’m heartbroken.”