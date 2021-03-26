PRETTYMUCH Band Members Play Who’s Who

As a lover of boybands — BSB, 1D, JoBros, etc. — when this new band landed on my radar I ~pretty much~ became obsessed with them on the spot.
AND YOU’RE IN LUCK, because these stunning young lads recently released their new EP Smackables for your audial pleasure:
So, to celebrate the drop of their latest EP, we had PRETTYMUCH Zoom and play our fave game, Who’s Who!
So, who’s most likely to forget choreo on stage? Get a spontaneous tattoo? Order Dunkin’ Donuts on UberEats? Only one way to find out*!
Now, like a mother, I cannot PICK my fave member of PRETTYMUCH, buuuuuuutttt Nick may have edged out* the others just a tad ’cause he’s simultaneously most likely to ghost in the group chat AND most likely to be caught on their phone texting. I relate to that on a personal level.
After some back-and-forth, Nick agreed with the rest of the group, but that’s because — like me — he’ll react in his mind, but not, you know, react to the message:
However, not even a second later, they all agreed that Nick was the one always on his phone texting:
Though, I think we got down to the bottom of this mystery:
These boys are so precious, I can’t even. And, just in case you can’t get enough of them, be sure to check out their EP Smackables if you’re in to dope tunes:
