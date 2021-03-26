Oscar De La Hoya to make in-ring return July 3

Last August, legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya, widely regarded as one of the top box-office draws of his time, announced that he intended to come out of retirement and return to the ring.

The comeback is now on.

As Marc Raimondi explained for ESPN, De La Hoya announced during a Friday press conference that he’s planning to make his boxing comeback July 3 as part of a multi-fight deal with Triller. Triller was in the headlines last weekend after former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson made it clear he had no working relationship with the company.

De La Hoya won championships across six weight divisions during his storied career, but he turned 48 years old in February and hasn’t competed in an official bout since he lost to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008. Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller parent company Proxima Media, said on Friday that they’re targeting a “big” UFC name for De La Hoya to fight somewhere in Texas. AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, is a possibility.

Last May, De La Hoya called former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor out during an appearance on CBS Sports’ “State of Combat” podcast. McGregor “accepted” De La Hoya’s challenge, but nothing came of that brief war of words.