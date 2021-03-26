Options traders target $80K by May, Skew suggests just 6% chance they’re right By Cointelegraph

Options traders target $80K by May, Skew suggests just 6% chance they’re right
With Coinbase’s highly anticipated direct listing IPO expected to take place next month, options traders appear to be betting that will once again soar to new all-time highs in the coming weeks.
On March 24, the founders of crypto analytics firm Glassnode tweeted data suggesting that options traders on peer-to-peer crypto derivatives exchange, Deribit, are loading up on contracts set to expire on April 30 with a strike price of $80,000.
